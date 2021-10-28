State to bring case of 3 teens charged in Miramar murder before grand jury

Three teens appeared in court Thursday as they face murder charges in connection with the brutal killing of their classmate.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The state is going to bring the case of three teens charged in the murder of an 18-year-old student at Miramar High School before a grand jury. If the grand jury returns a murder indictment, all three will be moved over to the adult court system.

Andre Clemens, 17, appeared first in court Thursday morning. Police say he’s the one who allegedly came up with the murder plot.

His court appearance was followed by that of Christie Rubee Parisienne, 17, and Jaslyn Smith, 16.

All of them are facing charges for the murder of 18-year-old Dwight “DJ” Grant.

The murder happened on Oct. 17 outside of the victim’s apartment in Miramar, according to police.

In addition to confessions the teens allegedly made, detectives said they also found text messages from Clemens to Parisienne that read, “murder will definitely happen soon,” “it’ll be bloody” and “help me kill him.”

The entire situation started when DJ apparently had consensual sex with Clemens’ ex-girlfriend.

Police said Clemens then had Parisienne, his new girlfriend, lure DJ out of his home and into a stairwell, where Clemens and Smith were waiting before they allegedly stabbed him in the neck with a knife, and in the chest with a sword.

Now, all three will likely be charged as adults.

Parisienne’s attorney was disappointed by the state’s decision.

“Certainly disappointing,” attorney Peter Butlien said. “It’s always disturbing to see a 17-year-old child to be, you know, prosecuted in an adult court. They’re very serious charges, and very serious consequences for a 17-year-old.”

The grand jury is scheduled to hear the case on Nov. 4.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help DJ’s mother’s pay for his funeral expenses.