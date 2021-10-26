Miramar High School students to be charged as adults for classmate’s murder, prosecutors say

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The Broward County State Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that prosecutors are preparing to charge three Miramar High School students as adults for their roles in the murder of their classmate.

Jaslyn “Jaz” Smith, 16, and Christie Parisienne, 17, confessed to helping Andre Clemens III, 17, to kill Dwight “DJ” Grant, 18, on Oct. 17 outside of his apartment in Miramar, police said.

Aside from their confessions, detectives also have incriminating messages and surveillance videos. The three arrest warrants the Miramar Police Department released on Monday revealed messages from Andre to his girlfriend and his ex-girlfriend.

“Murder will definitely happen soon,” “It’ll be bloody” and “help me kill him,” Andre wrote to Christie, his girlfriend, on Oct. 11 adding he wanted it done before homecoming, according to the warrant.

The two exchanged “I love you” messages. That same day, Andre sent his ex-girlfriend a threat after learning she had a sexual relationship with Grant, police said.

“We have plans for this person ... If he made you happy, get used to him not being here anymore,” Andre wrote, records show.

The arrest warrant mentions surveillance video from the Lake Vista Apartments, at 8440 Sherman Cir N., where Christie and Jaslyn lived, and the New Park Towers, at 2261 Sherman Cir S., where Grant lived and died.

Videos on Oct. 17 show Christie, Jaslyn, and Andre walking together at the Lake Vista Apartments shortly before 7 p.m. and at the New Park Towers.

Messages between Christie and Grant show she propositioned him for sex to lure him to a stairwell at the New Park Towers where Andre and Jaslyn were waiting to ambush him, police said.

During the attack of about 30 minutes, Andre used a knife to stab Grant in the neck and a sword to stab him in the chest, Jaslyn told detectives, according to the arrest warrant.

“Andre and Jaslyn are captured on video carrying what appeared to be a lifeless victim out of the stairwell and dropping him to the ground,” Miramar Detective Pedro Interian wrote, adding the teens used cleaning supplies and fire to try to get rid of the murder evidence.

Grant’s mother reported Grant didn’t come home on the night of Oct. 17. An officer who followed a trail of blood at the New Park Towers found Grant dead in the bushes on Oct. 19. There was a knife with a broken blade near Grant’s body, according to an arrest warrant.

Andre went to band practice on Oct. 20, but school deputies sent him home, police said. Andre, Jaslyn and Christie are facing charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and criminal conspiracy. Their next appearance in court is on Nov. 4.