2 teenage girls, boy face charges in Miramar High School student’s murder

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Two teenage girls and a teenage boy are facing charges in the recent murder of 18-year-old Dwight “DJ” Grant in Miramar.

Andre Clemens III, 17, Christie Parisienne, 17, and Jaslyn Smith, 16, were in the custody of the Broward’s Department of Juvenile Justice on Monday after appearing in court on Sunday.

Detectives spoke with Clemens’ ex-girlfriend and she said she had a consensual sexual relationship with Grant, according to Tania Rues, a spokeswoman for the Miramar Police Department.

Surveillance video shows “bits and pieces” of the fatal attack at New Park Towers, at 2261 Sherman Cir S., Rues said on Monday.

Grant’s mother reported he didn’t come home on Oct. 17. She told officers Christie admitted to seeing Grant on the day he vanished, according to an arrest warrant.

An officer followed a trail of bloodstains at the New Park Towers and found the Miramar High School senior dead in the bushes on Oct. 19. His body was near a knife with a broken blade, according to an arrest warrant.

Andre, Christie, and Jaslyn are facing charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and criminal conspiracy. Their next appearance in court is on Nov. 4.