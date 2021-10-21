Tragic Miramar teen death may have been over a girl, sources say

Sources say the death of an 18-year-old teen stems from a fight over a girl

Sources say the death of an 18-year-old teen stems from a fight over a girl

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The death of a Miramar teen found just steps away from his home, may have been over a girl, sources say.

Police have identified several persons of interest in the homicide case of 18-year-old Dwight “DJ” Grant.

Officers locate body while searching for missing Miramar teen

Local 10 has learned that the tragic death of the Miramar High School student was over a girl and DJ was caught in a love triangle. Neighbor and family friend, Sergio Smith, says losing him this way hurts.

“It’s horrible, horrible. This kid lost his life over a girl. He had his whole life ahead of him. It’s senseless,” said Smith.

On Tuesday, a police officer followed a trail of bloodstains to a set of bushes in the garden near where Grant lived in the area of 2200 Sherman Circle North and found a lifeless body, according to Tania Rues, a spokeswoman for the Miramar Police Department.

Sources also say that deadly attack was caught on surveillance video. Friends and family remain hopeful an arrest will be made in the case soon.

Ad

“I’m very hopeful, and it’s the only thing we can hope and pray for,” said Smith.