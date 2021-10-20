Miramar High School student found dead near his residence, police say

Detectives said a missing person’s case is now a homicide on Wednesday in Miramar.

Detectives said a missing person’s case is now a homicide on Wednesday in Miramar.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Detectives said a missing person’s case is now a homicide on Wednesday in Miramar.

Dwight “DJ” Grant had plans to go to college. The 18-year-old Miramar High School senior, who was an only son, vanished on Sunday.

Sergio Smith, a neighbor and family friend, said he is worried about Grant’s heartbroken mother, who hasn’t been eating or drinking anything.

“She is devastated. She really is because DJ was her world,” Smith said.

Dwight “DJ” Grant had plans to go to college. The 18-year-old Miramar High School senior, who was an only son, vanished on Sunday. Dwight “DJ” Grant had plans to go to college. The 18-year-old Miramar High School senior, who was an only son, vanished on Sunday.

On Tuesday, a police officer followed a trail of bloodstains to a set of bushes in the garden near to where Grant lived in the area of 2200 Sherman Circle North and found a lifeless body, according to Tania Rues, a spokeswoman for the Miramar Police Department.

“We walked this whole thing Monday night looking for him and all this time it seems like he was right there ... For something to happen to a kid like DJ; this is very unfortunate,” Smith said.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s office is investigating the cause of death. Officers removed evidence from the area.

Ad

Maria Formoso, the principal of Miramar High School, announced students and teachers will be able to meet with counselors on Thursday and Friday.

“May our forever Patriot Rest In Peace. Please pray for Dwight Grant’s family, friends, and our community,” Formoso wrote on Twitter.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.