Body found in Miramar is likely teen who was missing, police say

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Dwight Grant, an 18-year-old student from Miramar High School, was reported missing Sunday. A body was found outside an apartment complex Tuesday.
MIRAMAR, Fla. – The body found Tuesday in Miramar matches the description of a missing high school student, police say, though investigators are still waiting for official confirmation from the county’s medical examiner.

Police were searching for 18-year-old Dwight Grant on Tuesday when they found bloodstains and eventually a body in bushes outside an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Sherman Circle, near South University and Miramar Boulevard.

Grant, a student at Miramar High School, was reported missing Sunday.

Police said they have now ended their search.

“There are several entrances into this apartment complex and it wasn’t until a particular officer that was canvassing the area located a small amount of bloodstains that led him to this body,” said Tania Rues, a Miramar police public information officer.

Grant’s family and friends, who had been passing out flyers in an attempt to find him, showed up and the scene late Tuesday and expressed concern about the missing teenager.

About the Author:

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

