Officers investigate shooting after Miami-Dade man was shot several times in buttocks

IVES ESTATES, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a home on Thursday night in the Ives Estates neighborhood where a wounded man was waiting for help.

Fire Rescue personnel took the man to the Aventura Hospital & Medical Center. According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, the man was shot several times in the buttocks and a friend dropped him off at the home.

Officers with the Miami-Dade and Miramar police departments and deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office were working together to find out where the shooting happened. They suspected it was in Seminole Tribe of Florida territory, police said.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call the Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.