Man booked into Miami-Dade jail following double shooting in Doral

DORAL, Fla. – A man who was arrested last Friday in Jacksonville following a double shooting in Doral was booked into Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Thursday night.

Miguel Hernandez, 45, of Hillsborough County, faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

According to authorities, Hernandez fatally shot a woman and a handyman at a home in Doral on Oct. 28.

The woman died from her injuries and the handyman was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

According to Miami-Dade police, Hernandez and the woman knew each other, but the motive for the shooting is unclear.

“The investigation revealed the male victim, a handyman, arrived at the home accompanied by the female,” Miami-Dade police said in a news release. “As the victim worked on the home, the subject arrived and asked the homeowner for the female victim by name. The female victim came to the front door and an argument ensued. During the argument, the subject produced a firearm and shot the female victim. He then made his way into the residence, shot the male victim, and fled the area. The homeowners were not injured.”

Ad

Police said after the shooting, Hernandez fled the scene and was found the next day by police in Jacksonville.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released, but police said the handyman is in his mid-40s.