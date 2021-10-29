Partly Cloudy icon
Officers search for killer in Doral area

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Wilson Louis, Assignment Desk Editor

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

DORAL, Fla. – Officers from the Miami-Dade and the Doral police departments are searching for a killer on Thursday night in Doral, police said.

Detectives responded to a lakeside two-story townhouse where a woman was killed and a man was injured at 8681 NW 98th Ave., in the Grand Bay Estates gated community, police said.

The Doral Police Department tweeted there was an active crime scene in the area of Northwest 98th Avenue and 86th Terrace and asked the public to avoid the area.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Christian De La Rosa joined Local 10 News in April 2017 after spending time as a reporter and anchor in Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando and Panama City Beach.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

