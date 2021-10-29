Officers search for killer in Doral area

Officers from the Miami-Dade and the Doral police departments are searching for a killer on Thursday night in Doral, police said.

DORAL, Fla. – Officers from the Miami-Dade and the Doral police departments are searching for a killer on Thursday night in Doral, police said.

Detectives responded to a lakeside two-story townhouse where a woman was killed and a man was injured at 8681 NW 98th Ave., in the Grand Bay Estates gated community, police said.

The Doral Police Department tweeted there was an active crime scene in the area of Northwest 98th Avenue and 86th Terrace and asked the public to avoid the area.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.