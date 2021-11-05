Man indicted on first-degree murder charge in fatal shooting of Hollywood police officer

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino.

Jason Banegas’ arraignment is expected to be scheduled in the near future.

He is currently being held without bond after police say he shot Chirino in the face Oct. 17 with a stolen gun when he was confronted about allegedly trying to break into cars in the Emerald Hills community on North Hills Drive near 43rd Avenue.

“He stated he was being disrespected by the Officer and panicked because he was carrying a concealed firearm and did not want to go back to jail as he was just released 30 days ago,” an arrest report stated.

Chirino, 28, died from his injuries.

According to authorities, Banegas was out on probation at the time of the shooting and has an extensive criminal history.

Ad

“As a standard office procedure, Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor and a panel of senior prosecutors will review all of the available facts, evidence, and circumstances before deciding whether to seek life in state prison or the death penalty in this case,” a news release from the state attorney’s office read.

Prosecutors must decide within 45 days after Banegas’ arraignment.

Banegas is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, armed burglary of a dwelling, two counts of attempted burglary of a conveyance, possession of a firearm, resisting an officer with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer.

His sister, Katherine Banegas, 17, has been arrested on accusations that she stole the gun used in the shooting in September.