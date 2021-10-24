Teenage sister of suspect arrested for killing Hollywood police officer makes juvenile court appearance

The younger sister of a young man accused of killing a Hollywood police officer made an appearance in court on Sunday.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The younger sister of a young man accused of killing a Hollywood police officer made an appearance in court on Sunday.

While going before a judge in juvenile court, 17-year-old Katherine Banegas was on the phone with her mother.

That mom now has two children in police custody.

Her 18-year-old son Jason Banegas has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino.

Last weekend, police were called to a Hollywood neighborhood after receiving reports of a man on a bike breaking into cars.

According to police, Chirino confronted Jason Banegas and the two scuffled.

Jason Banegas was armed with a stolen gun and shot Chirino in the face, authorities said.

Chirino died of his injuries and Jason Banegas was arrested.

Investigators said the teenager confessed to the shooting, claiming he meant to shoot himself that night.

The following day, Local 10 News spike with his sister, Katherine Banegas, who vigorously defended her brother.

In the time since, however, detectives tied the girl to the weapon that killed Chirino.

Authorities said they believe she stole it from a man in Miami-Dade County last month.

There was an open warrant on the case, and Friday night, officers arrested Katherine Banegas as part of their investigation.

Banegas is currently being held in a Broward juvenile facility but she is expected to be brought to Miami-Dade County, where she will face another judge.

