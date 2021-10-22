EXCLUSIVE: New details revealed about the weapon that killed a Hollywood police officer

Exclusive new details have been revealed about the gun used to kill a Hollywood police officer in the line of duty

Exclusive new details have been revealed about the gun used to kill a Hollywood police officer in the line of duty

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Detectives in Hollywood are looking for the sister of the 18-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a Hollywood police officer on the job.

Detectives now say the gun used to kill officer Yandy Chirino was stolen.

While Jason Banegas sits behind bars, Local 10′s Rosh Lowe has learned that a warrant was issued for his 17-year-old sister, Katherine Banegas, on Thursday.

According to officials, she is wanted for questioning in stealing that gun back in September.

Local 10 News was able to find her the day following the murder. She fiercely defended her brother on camera.

“I don’t even know how this happened. My brother would never do something like this,” said Katherine Banegas.

Ad

On September 15th, a Miami-Dade man reported that his gun was stolen by two women. According to the victim in that case, he was shown a photo lineup by law enforcement and was able to identify Katherine.

He was also shown a clip from her interview on Local 10 and identified her as one of the women who took his gun.

“I’m gonna talk for my brother. He’s innocent,” said Katherine Banegas.

While she was very talkative with Local 10 News, detectives want her to speak about what she knows about this gun theft.

A gun that would fire a shot that would take 28-year-old Chirino’s life.