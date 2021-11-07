71º
Local News

Police in Miami-Dade search for driver that took off after crash that sent woman to hospital

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was injured in a hit and run crash in Miami-Dade County.

It happened Sunday along Northwest 72nd Avenue and 2nd Street.

Authorities are looking for a second vehicle but did not provide a description.

One car was left smashed against a tree and had to be towed away.

Hit and run crash in Miami-Dade County. (WPLG)

Police said a woman in that vehicle was taken to Kendall Regional Hospital but did not provide an update on her health.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

