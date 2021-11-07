Police in Miami-Dade search for driver that took off after crash that sent woman to hospital

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was injured in a hit and run crash in Miami-Dade County.
It happened Sunday along Northwest 72nd Avenue and 2nd Street.
Authorities are looking for a second vehicle but did not provide a description.
One car was left smashed against a tree and had to be towed away.
Police said a woman in that vehicle was taken to Kendall Regional Hospital but did not provide an update on her health.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.