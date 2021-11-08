73º
wplg logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Florida gas prices dip, but holidays could be pricey

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Gas Prices, Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Palm Beach County, Monroe County (Florida), Business
(David Zalubowski,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida’s average gas price dropped three cents in the last week, but the high prices at the pump appear to remain in store for the holiday season.

“Gas prices may inch a little lower this week, following the recent declines in the oil and gasoline futures market,” said Mark Jenkins a spokesman for the American Automobile Association who tracks fuel trends. “Despite the setback, significant upward pressure remains in the oil market. Prices are still at 7-year highs and are likely to remain elevated through the holiday season, which will in turn keep upward pressure on prices at the pump.”

Drivers in the state are paying an average of $3.28 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Monday morning, according to AAA. That’s four cents below the 2021 high of $3.32 and below the national average of $3.42.

Jenkins says that “fuel demand continues to outpace global supplies,” which is driving the higher prices.

South Florida’s gas prices are higher than the statewide average:

  • Miami-Dade: $3.32
  • Broward: $3.34
  • Palm Beach: $3.45
  • Monroe: $3.37

West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.45) is the most expensive metro area in the state for gas, AAA says.

AAA advises drivers of these ways to save on gasoline:

  • Combine errands to limit driving time
  • Shop around for the best gas prices in your community
  • Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle
  • Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy

For more info on Florida gas prices, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Selig is the Digital Executive Producer at WPLG, overseeing Local10.com.

email

twitter