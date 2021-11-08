Florida gas prices dip, but holidays could be pricey

(David Zalubowski,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida’s average gas price dropped three cents in the last week, but the high prices at the pump appear to remain in store for the holiday season.

“Gas prices may inch a little lower this week, following the recent declines in the oil and gasoline futures market,” said Mark Jenkins a spokesman for the American Automobile Association who tracks fuel trends. “Despite the setback, significant upward pressure remains in the oil market. Prices are still at 7-year highs and are likely to remain elevated through the holiday season, which will in turn keep upward pressure on prices at the pump.”

Drivers in the state are paying an average of $3.28 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Monday morning, according to AAA. That’s four cents below the 2021 high of $3.32 and below the national average of $3.42.

Jenkins says that “fuel demand continues to outpace global supplies,” which is driving the higher prices.

Ad

BREAKING: According to GasBuddy data, weekly (Sun-Sat) US gasoline demand rose 0.8% from the prior week, and was 0.9% above the four week average. #oil #demand #gasoline #OOTT pic.twitter.com/tCNU9v7u7Q — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) November 7, 2021

South Florida’s gas prices are higher than the statewide average:

Miami-Dade: $3.32

Broward: $3.34

Palm Beach: $3.45

Monroe: $3.37

West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.45) is the most expensive metro area in the state for gas, AAA says.

AAA advises drivers of these ways to save on gasoline:

Combine errands to limit driving time

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community

Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card

Remove excess weight in your vehicle

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy

For more info on Florida gas prices, click here.