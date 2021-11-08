Florida girl cut by blade in Halloween candy

RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Florida An 8-year-old girl in Florida bit into her Halloween candy Friday and was cut by a blade hidden in the chocolate, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the girl’s mother called to report the incident.

Authorities said a piece of an Exacto knife blade was hidden in the mini chocolate bar.

The wrapper was sealed when the girl opened it.

Sheriff Chad Chronister called the incident despicable on the department’s Facebook page and reminded parents to check every piece of candy their children receive trick or treating.