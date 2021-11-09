Miami-Dade history teacher accused of having sex with student

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A history teacher at John A. Ferguson Senior High School in Miami-Dade County was arrested Monday on accusations that he had been having sexual intercourse with a student over the course of about a year, authorities said.

According to his arrest report, Aaron Aziz Hamid, 27, was the victim’s advanced placement history teacher last year when she was 16 years old.

Miami-Dade Schools Police said Hamid and the victim conversed privately while she was taking online classes due to the coronavirus pandemic and they eventually exchanged phone numbers.

According to the arrest report, the victim’s best friend notified an employee at the school at 15900 SW 56th St. last month that the victim’s boyfriend was a teacher at the school.

The friend then told an officer at the school that she has spoken to Hamid from the victim’s phone to say “hi” and that she has been alone in Hamid’s classroom with him and her friend during lunch time, the arrest report stated.

Authorities said the principal called Hamid into her office on Oct. 22 but he went to the parking lot and sat in his car instead.

Police said they went to the victim’s home later that day to speak with her and she admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse and oral sex with Hamid for about a year.

She also admitted that Hamid had contacted her after police were notified, and she deleted content that could be incriminating for him on her phone, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, Hamid turned himself in to the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department on Monday.

He faces charges of offenses against a student by an authority figure, unlawful sexual activity with a specified minor and engaging in a sexual act with a familial child.

School district officials confirmed that Hamid has been employed by the district for four years and has no prior disciplinary history.

“An allegation of this nature against any one of our employees is disheartening and illicit behavior will not be tolerated,” a statement from the school district read. “Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) will continue to remind employees of their professional, moral and ethical duties and responsibilities. As a result of this arrest, this individual’s employment with M-DCPS will be terminated immediately and he will be prevented from seeking future work with the District.”