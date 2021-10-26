Miami-Dade high school teacher under investigation over report of ‘impropriety’ with student

A Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher was reassigned pending the results of an investigation over an alleged relationship with a student.

The MDCPS teacher works at John A. Ferguson Senior High School, at 15900 SW 56 St., in Kendall West. The school district released a statement saying a teacher was on an “alternate assignment” over an allegation of “impropriety” during a communication with a student.

Nicholas Milian, a freshman, Max Vargas, a junior, and William Bover, a senior, said most students are aware of the ongoing investigation.

“It has been a very hot topic of discussion at Ferguson lately,” Max said. “There has been a lot of rumors going around.”

Some said they received an e-mail and a robocall to notify them of the teacher’s reassignment. Juan Rivas has a daughter who is a sophomore at the school.

“Even though my daughter told me nothing happened, and they told me not to worry about it, I kept thinking something might have happened,” Rivas said.

