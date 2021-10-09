Miami-Dade teacher accused of sexual battery against teenage boy is pregnant, police say

A 41-year-old John I. Smith K-8 Center teacher was arrested on Friday over a sexual battery with a teenage boy in Miami-Dade County.

The 41-year-old teacher who was accused of sexual battery on a minor and arrested on Friday in Doral is pregnant, police said.

Heiry Calvi, a teacher at John I. Smith K-8 Center in Doral, was tutoring her 15-year-old former student, as he was attending J.C. Bermudez Doral Senior High School, police said.

According to Rey Valdés, a spokesman for the Doral Police Department, there was a seven-month-long investigation before officers arrested Calvi. Miami-Dade County Public Schools reassigned her out of the classroom during the investigation.

The teenage boy was using Whatsapp to communicate with Calvi and detectives reported there was a video of them nude together, according to the arrest form. Students told school administrators the teen was showing off the video in school and they recognized the woman as Calvi.

The boy’s “Thug” pendant on a gold necklace allowed detectives to identify the teen in the photos and videos in his phone, police said.

A witness told a detective that Calvi and the victim attended a Quinceañera, a celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday, together on March 6 at a banquet hall in Hialeah, and he introduced Calvi as his aunt, police said. On March 7, officers stopped Calvi while she was in the car with the victim and two other teenage boys. A few of them told Doral officers that they had been attempting to get a room at a Holiday Inn, police said.

Detectives also found a message to the victim from a friend: “Ask Ms Calvi when she gon help us find my shi to smoke on,” according to the arrest form. A witness told a detective the victim vapes THC.

The Department of Children and Families was also involved in the case. Calvi did not disclose the length of the pregnancy or if the teenage boy is the baby’s father.

This has been a busy month for Miami-Dade Police Schools detectives dealing with teachers who chose to ignore Florida’s age of consent.

Officers arrested Brittiny Victoria Lopez-Murray, 31, a Hialeah Middle School drama teacher, on Monday. Her victim is a 14-year-old boy.

Officers also arrested Daniel Fernandez, 36, a Renaissance Charter Middle School music teacher, on Oct. 1. His victim is a 14-year-old girl.

Calvi is facing charges of lewd and lascivious battery/sexual activity, electronic transmission/harmful to minors, unlawful use of a communication device, offenses against students by authority figures, child neglect with no great bodily harm, possession of a firearm in school property, contributing to delinquency/dependency of a child and firearm/safe storage from minor.