Teacher at Miami-Dade charter school arrested, accused of inappropriate relationship with student

DORAL, Fla. – A South Florida middle school teacher has been arrested, accused of inappropriate behavior with one of his students.

According to an arrest report obtained by Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos, the victim told her father about this relationship, and he notified police.

The teacher who was arrested is 36-year-old Daniel Fernandez.

He was taken into custody by Miami-Dade police on Friday after investigators said he had an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student at Renaissance Charter Middle School while he was a teacher there.

Fernandez went before a Miami-Dade bond court judge on Saturday, which is where details of the alleged disturbing encounters with the eighth-grade student were laid out.

According to the arrest report, the victim said that during the 2020 school year, on multiple occasions, Fernandez would kiss her on the lips and fondle her over her clothes.

On one occasion, she said, he physically violated her in a classroom closet.

Ad

Fernandez has since bonded out of the Miami-Dade County Jail after posting a $7,500 bond.

He was ordered not to have any contact with the victim and stay at least 500 feet away from Renaissance Charter Middle School.

Miami-Dade police said they are trying to find out if there are any additional victims.