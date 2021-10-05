Hialeah drama teacher arrested for teenage boy’s sexual battery to be released on bond

Brittiny Victoria Lopez-Murray appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday for a bond hearing as she faces 25 charges over a sexual battery case involving a 14-year-old boy.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Brittiny Victoria Lopez-Murray appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday for a bond hearing as she faces 25 charges over the sexual battery of a 14-year-old boy.

According to the arrest form, the teenage boy’s sister found the 31-year-old teacher’s sexual messages on his phone and told their parents who reported her to authorities.

Miami-Dade corrections officers booked the former Hialeah Middle School drama teacher on Monday afternoon at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Detectives believe the crimes began in August. Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement saying Lopez-Murray had been employed with MDCPS for four years.

As a result of Monday’s arrest, school officials said Lopez-Murray will be terminated and she won’t be able to seek future work with the district.

Records show Lopez-Murray is facing charges in two Miami-Dade County court cases filed on Tuesday on the same victim.

In one case, Lopez-Murray is facing 16 felony charges including eight counts of electronic transmission/harmful to minors and six counts of sexual performance by a child/promote. She is also facing two charges of unlawful use of a communications device and computer services/certain uses prohibited.

In the other case, Lopez-Murray is facing nine more felony charges including three counts of lewd and lascivious sexual battery, three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, and engaging in a sexual act with a familial child. She is also facing charges of offenses against students by authority figures and computer service/travel to meet minor.

Lopez-Murray’s bond was set at $77,500. Her arraignment hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m., Nov. 3.