Partly Cloudy icon
84º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Hialeah drama teacher arrested for teenage boy’s sexual battery to be released on bond

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime, Education, Hialeah
Brittiny Victoria Lopez-Murray appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday for a bond hearing as she faces 25 charges over a sexual battery case involving a 14-year-old boy.
Brittiny Victoria Lopez-Murray appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday for a bond hearing as she faces 25 charges over a sexual battery case involving a 14-year-old boy.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Brittiny Victoria Lopez-Murray appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday for a bond hearing as she faces 25 charges over the sexual battery of a 14-year-old boy.

According to the arrest form, the teenage boy’s sister found the 31-year-old teacher’s sexual messages on his phone and told their parents who reported her to authorities.

Miami-Dade corrections officers booked the former Hialeah Middle School drama teacher on Monday afternoon at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Detectives believe the crimes began in August. Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement saying Lopez-Murray had been employed with MDCPS for four years.

As a result of Monday’s arrest, school officials said Lopez-Murray will be terminated and she won’t be able to seek future work with the district.

Records show Lopez-Murray is facing charges in two Miami-Dade County court cases filed on Tuesday on the same victim.

In one case, Lopez-Murray is facing 16 felony charges including eight counts of electronic transmission/harmful to minors and six counts of sexual performance by a child/promote. She is also facing two charges of unlawful use of a communications device and computer services/certain uses prohibited.

In the other case, Lopez-Murray is facing nine more felony charges including three counts of lewd and lascivious sexual battery, three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, and engaging in a sexual act with a familial child. She is also facing charges of offenses against students by authority figures and computer service/travel to meet minor.

Lopez-Murray’s bond was set at $77,500. Her arraignment hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m., Nov. 3.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Saira Anwer joined the Local 10 News team in July 2018. Saira is two-time Emmy-nominated reporter and comes to South Florida from Madison, Wisconsin, where she was working as a reporter and anchor.

email

facebook

twitter

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email