Hialeah middle school teacher accused of sexual relationship with 14-year-old former student

HIALEAH, Fla. – A Hialeah Middle School drama teacher was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a former student.

That teacher, 31-year-old Brittiny Lopez-Murray, is facing several charges, including engaging in sex acts with a minor.

According to the Miami Herald, she had sex with a 14-year-old boy on multiple occasions. The encounters allegedly began taking place in August.

The victim’s sister reportedly found explicit messages on his phone and alerted their parents.

Local 10 News has learned Lopez-Murray had no prior history of discipline during her four years with Miami-Dade Public Schools.

The district said in a statement:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is saddened and disappointed over these serious allegations given that the District takes great measures to ensure our students are educated in safe learning environments. All employees receive training and are expected to abide by the District’s Standards of Ethical Conduct policy. It is unfortunate that despite our efforts, the actions of some individuals run contrary to the behavior that is expected of them. As a result of this arrest, M-DCPS will begin the process of terminating her employment and prevent her from seeking future work with this District.”