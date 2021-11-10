Café Versailles celebrating 50th anniversary in Little Havana

MIAMI – Little Havana landmark Café Versailles is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The sights, sounds and smells are unmistakable.

Las croquetas and los pastelitos…delicious.

“It’s amazing and for me,” said Luly Valls, the granddaughter of Café Versailles founder Filipe Valls. “More than anything is that I’m able to celebrate it with my grandfather, who is still here with us, and to see him get to the 50 is really amazing.”

Indeed, Café Versailles is now five decades old. Or should we say young.

Some patrons have been coming to the café for a very long time.

Many have witnessed history.

The death of Fidel Castro.

The saga of Elian Gonzalez and his return to Cuba, something that still makes Susana Shelton upset to this day.

“The mother brought him to United States for him to be free and then we’re going to let them take him back?” Shelton said.

The history, the food, the cafecito, those are just some of the reasons that Café Versailles has become well-known across the globe, not only among Cubans, but everyone.