Grieving mother, sheriff want teenage boy to pay for murder in Broward

Sheriff Gregory Tony said Marcus Ramone Cooper, Jr., 17 is wanted for killing Tyron Arthus, 24, last month in Broward.

DAVIE, Fla. – Marie Arthus wants justice. Detectives are searching for the 17-year-old boy who shot and killed her 24-year-old son in Broward County.

Arthus stood on Wednesday outside of the Broward Sheriff’s Office headquarters to talk to reporters about her grief through tears.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and David Fire Rescue personnel found him dead on Oct. 8 on the side of Interstate 595 near Hiatus Road.

“For them to take my son’s life and gun him down, they left him like a dog on the side of the road. That wasn’t fair.”

Sheriff Gregory Tony stood by her when he said Tyron Arthus’ killer was a teenage boy and identified him as Marcus Ramone Cooper, Jr.

FHP troopers found Tyron Arthus dead on Oct. 8 in Broward County.

Tony said the two were in the same car on I-595 when Arthus stepped out of the car and Cooper shot him several times.

“Leaving someone to die on the road is an atrocity we can’t accept,” Tony said, adding his agency will not rest until Copper is behind bars.

Tony warned deputies will arrest whoever is aiding and abetting Copper.

“Eventually you will run of territory and you will find yourself in the care and custody of this agency.”

Tony is asking anyone with information about Cooper’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.