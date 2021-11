Police in Broward County are investigating a domestic dispute that turned deadly.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating a domestic dispute that turned deadly.

According to neighbors, the woman who lived in the Lauderdale Lakes home was known as Ms. Pinky.

Local 10 News learned from neighbors that her brother would often come to visit.

One neighbor said that Ms. Pinky’s brother came to visit her on Wednesday morning and beat the woman in her front yard.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries, police said.