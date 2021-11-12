New surveillance video released after mom of 10-year-old killed in ambush

New video released from a double shooting that left one woman dead and another man injured. The shooters are still at large.

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Miami-Dade Police homicide detectives released new surveillance video in the hopes that someone may lead to the arrest of who murdered the 28-year-old mother of a 10-year-old boy.

The double shooting happened on June 21 when three armed gunmen fired upon a house at 95th Street and 20th Avenue.

According to police, a man and woman were shot outside the home and the boy was nearly hit by gunfire. The man survived the shooting, but Shadricka Crump was killed. Her son witnessed the murder.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.

(See the video from Miami-Dade Police homicide detectives below.)