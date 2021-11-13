Large crowds come out for return of annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s

After going virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broward County Walk to End Alzheimer's has returned.

The annual event raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for Alzheimer’s research.

Local 10 News was the official media sponsor of the event, which took place Saturday morning at Nova Southeastern University in Davie.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is considered the world’s largest event to raise funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

People participating are honoring those affected by the disease with the Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies their solidarity in the fight against the disease.

The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent participants’ connections to Alzheimer’s disease and their personal reasons for walking.

In Florida, there are more than 580,000 people living with the disease

Local 10 News’ Kristi Krueger was the event’s emcee and one of the many Local 10 employees who participated.

For more information on the event, the cause and how to donate, visit www.alz.org/walk.