Authorities search for missing men off South Florida coast

MIAMI – The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are looking for three men who have been reported missing off the waters of South Florida.

Coast Guard officials say Juan Evelio Ferrer Gonzales, 54, was last heard from Monday when he was leaving Bimini en route to Homestead Bayfront Park on his 22-foot boat.

Officials are also searching for a 43-year-old man who fell off his yellow kayak near Geiger Key.

#Breaking @USCG Sta #KeyWest is searching for a 43-year-old man wearing blue shorts with a black stripe and an unknown color t-shirt. He reportedly fell off his yellow kayak near Geiger Key. If you have any information, call Sector Key West @ 305-292-8727. #SAR pic.twitter.com/5KHKyPJr9R — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 16, 2021

They said he was wearing blue shorts with a black stripe on them.

And in Coconut Creek, police are searching for 60-year-old Daniel Potter.

Potter was last seen getting into his canoe on Saturday to go fishing in Coco Lake.

Rescue crews, dive teams and a helicopter have all helped in the search, but have been unsuccessful in finding Potter or his canoe.

Anyone with information about Potter’s whereabouts is asked to call Coconut Creek police at 954-973-6700. Anyone with information about the other two missing men is asked to contact the U.S. Coast Guard at 305-535-4472 or 305-292-8727.