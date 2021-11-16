Man, 26, arrested after fatal shooting outside house party in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred during a party at an Airbnb rental in Miramar, authorities confirmed.

Oscar Suarez faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the Saturday morning shooting that left another man dead.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred outside the rental home in the 8600 block of Wilshire Drive.

Suarez’s arrest affidavit states that he was hosting the party and became upset with someone who was with the victim before asking them to leave.

Police said the argument escalated as they were outside the home and Suarez threw an object at the victim’s white Infiniti.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim drove north on Canal Drive, however the street is a dead-end so he had to turn the car around.

Police said Suarez then retrieved a gun from a car that was parked in front of the home and fired at the Infiniti, striking the driver in the back of the head.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five other people were also in the vehicle, but were unharmed.

According to the arrest affidavit, Suarez went back into the home and had a mark on his right arm, which he told people was from being hit by a stone.

A witness told officers that Suarez was angry because the victim kept revving his car’s engine.

Another witness said no aggression from the victim was displayed before he was killed, the affidavit stated.

Airbnb released a statement over the weekend to Local 10 News, which read:

“Airbnb bans parties, and is shocked by this senseless act of gun violence that took place last night in Miramar. Airbnb is quickly working to understand what occurred, and we stand ready to support the Miramar Police Department in their investigation.”

A representative for Airbnb also said the company has deactivated the listing while it conducts an investigation.

The full arrest affidavit can be viewed below: