79º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Detectives search for man who broke into Miami Beach apartment in attempt to rape woman

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami Beach
The Miami Beach Police Department released this sketch of a man accused of breaking into an apartment and attempting to rape a woman. (MBPD)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A mother of two said she was forced to fight for her life on Monday evening in South Beach. The attacker got away.

The Miami Beach Police Department released a sketch of the suspect on Wednesday. She described him as a white man with brown hair, who is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds.

She said that shortly after 6:30 p.m., there was a door knock and she opened the door. There was a man clad in black. He pushed her inside and closed the door behind him.

“The man jumped on me and tried to kiss me and hug me and hold my arms so I couldn’t move. I start trying to defend myself.”

Her neighbor said he heard her screaming and said, “It was like straight out of a horror movie.” She said she managed to get away from him.

“I opened the drawer of my kitchen and I took the knife from the drawer and I point the knife and I said, ‘If you don’t get out of my house, I will kill you!’

He ran out.

“I’m lucky to be alive,” she said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Police flyer

The Miami Beach Police Department is asking the public to distribute this flyer. (MBPD)

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email

Reporter Rosh Lowe has been covering news for nearly two decades in South Florida. He joined Local 10 in 2021.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram