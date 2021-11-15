Miami attorney dies under mysterious circumstances involving golf cart in Miami Beach

MIAMI – Attorney Jorgen Slots’s family, friends, and colleagues are trying to understand the circumstances of his death over the weekend.

The 40-year-old senior associate at the Foreman Friedman law firm in downtown Miami was a passenger in a golf cart when he fell on Saturday morning on North Bay Road, police said.

When Miami Beach Fire Rescue personnel arrived, the driver of the golf cart was gone. He suffered a head injury, relatives said.

“It makes me feel sad for him that he may have potentially been abandoned,” said Ellen Slots, his sister, adding, “It’s sad, really sad — not that time would have changed the outcome — it’s a circumstance that you expect people to be there.”

Thomas A. Briggs, a partner at Foreman Friedman, said he still can’t believe his colleague is gone.

“It’s such a freak accident; it’s heartbreaking,” Briggs said.

Miami Beach detectives described the case as an active investigation and they are searching for witnesses or anyone who was in the golf cart. They are asking anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

