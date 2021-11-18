72º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Afternoon shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade leaves 1 person dead

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Miami, Northwest Miami-Dade, Miami-Dade County, Crime
A shooting unfolding near a church and a funeral home in the afternoon leaves 1 person dead in Northwest Miami Dade.

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A shooting unfolding near a church and a funeral home on Thursday afternoon left 1 man dead, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Northwest 54 Street after reports of a person being shot around 1:30 p.m. Police located a man with life-threatening injuries.

Sky 10 was over the scene as the victim was put into a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulance to be transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Preliminary reports from Miami-Dade police are that they do have a person detained in connection with the crime.

Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau detectives continue the investigation.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

email

facebook

twitter