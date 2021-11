An off-duty Miami-Dade police officer is in the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said a Miami-Dade police officer that was off-duty attempted suicide in Tamarac on Sunday.

The incident occurred before 7 p.m. in the 6800 block of Commercial Boulevard, deputies said.

Miami-Dade police units were in contact with the individual, who was airlifted to a nearby hospital, deputies say.

The officer’s condition is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.