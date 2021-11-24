Family members honor man killed in Miami Gardens hit-and-run as police continue search for driver

Family members honored 57-year-old Kerry McCutchen, who they said was killed in a hit and run crash in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities continue to search for the driver who struck and killed a man in Miami Gardens.

The family of that victim, 57-year-old Kerry McCutchen, honored him on Tuesday night.

“He was very loving,” said Quatasha Davie, McCutchen’s niece. “He was very genuine. He was sweet. And of course, full of life.”

McCutchen had no children of his own but plenty of nieces and nephews who loved him like a father.

It’s why they called him Uncle Papa.

“He’s like your papa but you know he’s your uncle too,” David said.

Early Friday morning, McCutchen was walking home on 32nd Avenue and while crossing Northwest 183rd street, a car hit him.

The driver did not stop, leaving McCutchen for dead.

“All I see is my uncle lying there helpless,” Davis said. “It hurts. It’s devastating Our family just wants justice and just closure. Who did it?”

Authorities found surveillance video of the car they believe was involved. They are looking for a 2016 Mercedes Benz C-Class with tinted windows.

Ad

The car should have front end damage on the driver’s side and is missing the front lop on the bumper area.

It’s also missing the black plastic housing from the driver’s side wheel well.

“He leads prayer. And it’s like who is going to lead prayer now?” said Davis. “It’s like the glue to our family is gone.”

The family remains hopeful that the person responsible will be caught.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.