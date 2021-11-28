67º
wplg logo

LIVE

Local News

Coral Gables Police respond to officer-involved shooting

It happened Sunday morning, near Ponce de Leon Bvld. and 8th Street

Tommy Fletcher, Executive News Producer

Tags: Coral Gables, POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING, Crime, Miami-Dade County

CORAL GABLES – Coral Gables Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

It happened Sunday morning in the 100 block of Calabria Avenue, police said. The department has not shared details about injuries or what lead up to the shooting.

Police are asking residents to stay away from the area.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Tommy Fletcher is an Executive News Producer at Local 10, overseeing over 4 hours of news each weekend morning. He also produces the station’s public affairs show "This Week in South Florida."

email

twitter