Coral Gables Police respond to officer-involved shooting

CORAL GABLES – Coral Gables Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting.
It happened Sunday morning in the 100 block of Calabria Avenue, police said. The department has not shared details about injuries or what lead up to the shooting.
***NEWS ALERT***— Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) November 28, 2021
Officer involved shooting at the 100 block of Calabria Ave.
Please stay away from the area.
News staging area East Ponce and Galiano St.
Police are asking residents to stay away from the area.
No other details were immediately available.