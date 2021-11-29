Car, $4,000 in cash taken during armed carjacking in Miami

A man told Local 10 News that he and his girlfriend were carjacked at gunpoint overnight in the City of Miami.

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating an armed carjacking that occurred early Monday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and 35th Street.

“They say, ‘Get out -- get out of the car, put your hands on your head and get on your knees,’” the victim, John Bodden, told Local 10 News.

Bodden said he and his girlfriend were carjacked after leaving El Gallitos.

“They ripped you out of the car and held you at gunpoint?” Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton asked.

“Yeah,” Bodden responded.

Bodden said they made it to their car and the next thing they know, there was a gun pointed at them.

“He had the gun in his hand, and I just got on my knees and prayed to God,” Bodden said.

Bodden said several people were involved in the carjacking and he said they took off with his girlfriend’s black Ford Fusion and $4,000 in cash.

“When I saw him I said, ‘I’ve seen this guy already,’” Bodden said.

Bodden said he believes he saw one of the carjackers at a gas station over the weekend.

He said he felt helpless when this all was going down and hopes whoever was behind this is caught.

“I couldn’t do nothing,” he said. “The security couldn’t do anything. They don’t have a gun.”

Anyone with further information about the carjacking is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.