Family of teen killed travels to Tallahassee hoping to pass Miya’s Law

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The family of Miya Marcano was at the Florida state capitol on Wednesday attempting to help make sure the young college student did not die in vain.

They are pushing lawmakers to pass a bill in her name, Miya’s Law, to help better protect renters like her.

The 19-year-old Flanagan High School graduate was murdered earlier this year after being abducted from her Orlando apartment.

She moved to Central Florida to attend college.

Police say the sole suspect in her murder was a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where she lived.

Marcano was murdered before the suspect killed himself.

Miya’s Law aims to make apartments safer for tenants through tougher employee background checks and strict requirements when accessing apartment units.

Marcano’s mother says Miya’s Law would be a lasting legacy for her daughter.

“We miss her so much,” said Yma Scarbriel, Marcano’s Mother.

Senator Linda Stewart with District 13 is a sponsor of the bill. She said had this law been in place, Marcano may still be alive today.

“I was shocked to be honest with you, that we didn’t have stricter compliance on background checks,” said Stewart.

Stewart is calling the bill a bipartisan effort. It would require complexes to put all employees through an enhanced background check.

“That looks at all the 50 states to make sure people they are hiring don’t have felonies,” she said.

The law would also allow employers to disqualify employee candidates based on their criminal background.

The bill will be heard by the state senate in February but it will first be heard by committees next month.