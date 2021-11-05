Slain college student’s loved ones honor her memory with butterflies, ‘Miya Marcano Law’ efforts

Family, friends, and educators gathered at Flanagan High school Friday to honor Miya Marcano, the 19-year-old college student killed in Orlando.

There was a butterfly release ceremony and the unveiling of a painting of the beloved Flanagan graduate.

The event was called “Fly High Princess Mia,” which also kicked off initiatives by the Miya Marcano foundation to pass legislation to keep apartment renters safe.

Deputies said Marcano’s killer was a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where she lived and worked near the University of Florida.

“I think that we’re doing what we think every parent, ever loved one, everyone should be doing, which is help each other out,” said Jodi Louis, a co-founder of the Miya Marcano foundation.

