Family creates Miya Marcano Foundation as loved ones prepare her funeral services in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Funeral services for Miya Marcano will be held in Cooper City this week as her family and friends continue to try and make sense of what happened.

The investigation into Marcano’s death remains ongoing and a cause of death is still unknown.

Marcano was just 19 years old.

Deputies said the native South Floridian was killed by her co-worker in Orlando, where she was living, working, and attending college.

It took more than a week for authorities to find her body in a wooded area 17 miles from where she lived.

The man who deputies believe killed her, Armando Caballero, took his own life, leaving Marcano’s family with more questions than answers.

Police have released little details surrounding her death, including the exact time she was killed.

Her family has since created the Miya Marcano Foundation, which aims to provide help and resources to families of missing persons.

The Miya Marcano Law is also in the works, to make it harder for apartment complex workers to have access to units without tenant permission.

The family’s attorney has also alluded to future litigation against the complex where Marcano lived, alleging they did not do enough to keep her safe.

More evidence in her case is expected to be released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

A wake is scheduled for Wednesday and funeral services are set for Thursday.

The family is asking for donations to the foundation in lieu of flowers.

