Miya Marcano honored at Best of the Best Music Fest

Miya Marcano was honored at the Best of the Best Music Fest at Bayfront Park on Sunday.

Miya Marcano was honored at the Best of the Best Music Fest at Bayfront Park on Sunday.

MIAMI – Miya Marcano was honored at the Best of the Best Music Fest at Bayfront Park on Sunday.

The 19-year-old college student was killed in Orlando earlier this month.

Marcano, who is from Broward County, was part of South Florida’s Caribbean community and was known to participate in local events every year.

Deputies believe Marcano was murdered by a co-worker at the Orlando apartment complex where she lived and worked, police said.

The cause of her death is unknown at this time.

Marcano is a Flanigan High School graduate who moved to Orlando to attend college.

Her wake will be held later this week at the Cooper City Church of God.

A memorial service will take place Thursday.

Family members are working on the Miya Marcano Foundation, which will provide resources to the families of missing persons.