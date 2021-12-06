80º
Local News

Vandal damages door at Temple Emanu-EL with anti-Semitic graffiti

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami Beach, Crime
Temple Emanu-EL was built in 1948 in Miami Beach. (Google Maps Street View)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Detectives are searching for an anti-Semitic vandal who targeted a historic temple on Sunday in Miami Beach.

The vandal used spray paint to draw a swastika on the door of Temple Emanu-EL at Washington Avenue and 17th Street.

The temple built in 1948 is just east of the Miami Beach Convention Center where Art Basel Miami Beach was recently held.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the identity of the vandal to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

About the Author:

Reporter Rosh Lowe has been covering news for nearly two decades in South Florida. He joined Local 10 in 2021.

