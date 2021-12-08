No verdict yet in Resiles murder trial, deliberations will go to sixth day

Jury deliberations in the Dayonte Resiles murder trial will continue into a sixth day despite a brief moment Tuesday night where it appeared that a verdict had been reached.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday the family of the defendant and the family of the victim returned to the courtroom when the jury said they had reached a verdict.

When that verdict was read, the judge quickly learned those jurors were not unanimous in their decision.

What would have been a verdict of manslaughter for Resiles changed within minutes to no verdict at all when the state prosecutor asked to poll the jury.

It was quickly realized that the jury was not unanimous in their verdict, the judge asked them to return to their deliberations.

That they did, only to return a short time later to say they were unable to reach a unanimous decision on any charge.

“You need to go back to the jury room and continue with your deliberations,” the judge said.

Resiles is accused in the murder of 59-year-old Jill Halliburton Su.

Her husband was in the courtroom, waiting for justice for the murder of his wife, who was killed inside their Davie home when investigators said Resiles broke in, bound her by her hands and feet and stabbed her more than 20 times.

His fingerprints were discovered at the scene.

The defense argued that there was cross contamination at the scene, adding other prints were found inside the home that still can’t be identified.

If jurors return again and say they are unable to reach a verdict, the judge will declare a mistrial. That means the court could bring resiles back for another trial and do this all over again.