Arrest made following police-involved shooting in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – An arrest was made in connection to a police-involved shooting that happened Friday in Homestead.

Police announced Saturday that 44-year-old Arturo Morales was taken into custody as a result of their ongoing investigation into the shooting.

It happened at Lorenzo Ford, located at 30725 South Federal Highway.

Police said on Friday that two detectives reported a man attempting to commit a robbery at a nearby Walgreens.

The subject, now identified as Morales, jumped into a waiting SUV and sped off, which led to the confrontation in which police said an officer opened fire.

Rescue workers brought him to Jackson South Medical Center for treatment, and officers detained two additional witnesses.

Police said they are charging Morales with Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, Driving While License Suspended and Petit Theft. Police also said Morales had eight prior convictions for driving without a license, making this latest charge a felony.

There was also an open arrest warrant open for Morales for driving with a suspended license.

The other occupants of the vehicle were not charged and released at the scene, police said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement continues to investigate the incident, as is customary for police-involved shootings.