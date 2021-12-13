80º
Miami-Dade officer arrested while off duty during wrestling tournament at public school

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Officer Guillermo Cuba was arrested on Dec. 11 while off-duty at North Miami Senior High School. (MDCR)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – North Miami officers arrested an armed Miami-Dade police officer who witnesses said threatened to kill someone during a wrestling tournament on Saturday at North Miami Senior High School, police said.

Officer Guillermo Cuba ran to a mat to intervene, pushed someone, and when school staff was escorting him out of the gymnasium he shouted, “I will [expletive] kill you!” in front of students and spectators, according to the arrest form.

Once outside of the gymnasium, witnesses told police Cuba approached the victim, pulled up his shirt — displaying a firearm that was holstered on his belt. He allegedly tapped it and threatened the victim again, “I will [expletive] kill you!”

Officers later searched Cuba in the school’s parking lot and reported he was in possession of a loaded Glock 43 9mm handgun about 4:45 p.m., on Dec. 11 at 13110 NE 8th Ave. Records show officers arrested Cuba, 50, at about 10:57 p.m.

Cuba is facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, battery on an official employee, and of bringing a firearm to school property.

Liane Morejon

Andrea Torres

