Homestead Air Reserve Base in southwest Miami-Dade evacuated

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Homestead Air Reserve Base in southwest Miami-Dade County was evacuated Wednesday evening.

According to officials, the evacuation was “due to an ongoing incident” but they did not divulge any additional details at first.

People were asked to avoid the area of Southwest 137th Avenue to Waterstone Boulevard from Southwest 288th Street to 312th Street.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, the base also asked residents in that area to remain in their homes.

A new tweet was sent out saying the all clear had been given, and that the evacuation was due to a “damaged ordinance.”

Miami-Dade police also assisted with traffic control.