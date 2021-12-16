Mother of slain child hosts holiday toy drive to keep daughter’s memory alive

A Northwest Miami-Dade school gets a donation of toys from a foundation founded by a mother whose daughter was lost to gun violence.

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Jada Page’s mother is seeing her daughter’s memory live on through the smiles of students at Golden Glades Elementary School who received holiday toys Thursday through the Jada Page Foundation.

Jada was 8-years old in 2016 when she was killed as someone drove by and opened fire in front of her grandmother’s Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Five years later, Jada’s mother, Rosalind Brown, spreads the love for her daughter to community children.

The head security guard at Golden Glades Elementary School reached out to find out if something like the holiday toy donation was possible for students at the school.

Karen Floyd-Rosier said: “The holidays are coming up. I’d like to see a smile on all the kids’ faces.”

That’s when the Jada Page Foundation stepped in along with generous community donations.

School leaders saying they are so grateful.

Jeff Rateau, principal at Golden Glades Elementary said: “We’ve been through tough times, we’ve been through COVID. some of the students have experienced death in their family so it’s a great time to share.”

Yashyawa Teague, the school’s assistant principal, said ”It’s perfect to give back. We knows it’s more blessed to give than to receive.”

