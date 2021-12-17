Man in stolen white Chevy Silverado fled after killing beloved grandfather in Broward, deputies say

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for a man who used a stolen identity to rent the white 2021 Chevy Silverado that he was driving when he killed a 77-year-old grandfather last month.

The stolen Chevy Silverado no longer had the U-Haul logos it had when the man fraudulently rented it on Nov. 8 in Hollywood, according to Detective Chandler Greetham, of the traffic homicide division.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado struck Michael Dodsworth’s car about 10 p.m. on Nov. 22 along U.S. Route 441 in West Park. The driver fled.

The U.S. military veteran was hospitalized and died on Nov. 23, according to his daughter Michaela Dodsworth. She said he died while helping to go retrieve someone else’s car from a tow yard.

“There is so much I could have learned from him as a man and our time was cut short — really short.”

Amid her grief, Michaela Dodsworth and her two daughters, a toddler and a 9-year-old, moved to Texas. She and detectives are asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run driver to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.