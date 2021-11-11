77º
State Road 7 shut down in West Park after fatal crash

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

WEST PARK, Fla. – At least one person was killed Thursday morning in a crash on State Road 7 in West Park, authorities confirmed.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, all northbound and southbound lanes of State Road 7 have been closed at Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Sky 10 was above the scene just before 6:30 a.m. as a white car and a motorcycle that were involved in the crash remained at the intersection.

The motorcycle was left mangled after the collision while the car sustained front-end damage.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

No other details were immediately released.

