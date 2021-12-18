Miami-Dade motorcycle officer injured in crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police motorman was injured in a crash on Saturday.

According to authorities, units responded to the area of Northwest 5th Street and Le Jeune Road.

Police said the motorman was traveling north on Le Jeune Road as part of a funeral escort.

That’s when police said a man driving a gray Nissan Armada turned from Northwest 5th Street onto Le Jeune Road and entered the path of the officer, causing the crash.

The injured officer was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the driver of the Nissan, a 68-year-old man, remained on scene, but have not said whether he will be facing any charges.

The investigation is ongoing.