Cold case in Broward: US Airforce servicewoman found dead outside St. Clement’s Catholic Church

The murder of a U.S. Airforce servicewoman who was found dead outside of the St Clement's Catholic Church in Wilton Manors remains unsolved nearly four decades later.

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Detectives and a family desperate for closure released the sketch of a murder suspect and they are asking the public for help with solving a cold case in Wilton Manors.

In 1982, police officers found Anna Marie Mullin dead on the front steps of St. Clement’s Catholic Church. About three decades later, Wilton Manors handed over the unsolved case to BSO.

Detective Walter Foster was assigned to the case and he said all he received from Wilton Manors was a file. Mullin’s sister Fran Kubes said officers didn’t even include the clothes or shoes she was wearing as evidence.

“We have been asking for 39 years and we still can’t get a direct answer from them; even a report; give us a report,” Kubes recently said.

Wilton Manors Chief Gary Blocker, who joined the department in 1996 as a civilian employee and has been the chief since April, said he is trying to get Kubes answers.

Kubes said she has heard those promises from others in Wilton Manors before. She wants an outside agency to investigate the way Wilton Manors and BSO have handled the case.

“Anna was an amazing sister there wasn’t anything you could do, or couldn’t do that she wouldn’t back you up on,” Kubes said.

Mullin did her best to escape her broken past. As a minor, she moved from foster home to foster home in Massachusetts. She found stability after she joined the U.S. Airforce in 1978. It was her brief time in the service that brought her to South Florida.

Mullin was last seen at the Caboose Bar where a witness said she left with a man.