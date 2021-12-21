Officers arrest 4 suspects in stolen Toyota in Miami after armed carjacking

MIAMI – Police officers arrested four suspects who were in a stolen 2017 Toyota Corolla on Tuesday in Miami.

The armed carjacking was in the area of Southwest 20th Avenue and 16th Street. Officers later saw the stolen car in Little Havana and attempted to stop the driver.

The suspects jumped out of the stolen car after crashing at Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest Fifth Street, according to the Miami Police Department.

Officers arrested three suspects first. The other one ran. Officers set up a perimeter from Northwest Fifth Street to Northwest Seventh Street and from Northwest 25th Avenue to Northwest 27th Avenue.

Officers arrested him and recovered a firearm, police said.

This is a developing story.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Allison Cubillos contributed to this report.